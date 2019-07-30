Heath and Reach mum walks four marathons in four days for breast cancer charity

A Heath and Reach mum is celebrating completing a challenge with a difference – walking four marathons in just four days across the Netherlands.

Suzie Trew Foster, 42, set off with a team from the charity Walk the Walk, all wearing its iconic bra t-shirts, as they raised money and awareness for breast cancer.

Suzie was delighted to receive the historic, royally approved medal, the Vierdaagsekruis

Her challenge, The International Nijmegen Marches, was held from July 16 to 19, and Suzie was one of 47,000 people taking part in the iconic Dutch event in which participants walk alongside military soldiers.

Suzie said: “Walk the Walk isn’t just a charity, it’s a family. So when my friends said they were doing The Nijmegen Marches, I had no hesitation in entering.

“I’ve never completed anything like it. The atmosphere is amazing and somewhat bonkers at times. Starting at 4:30am was a whole new challenge, along with four consecutive days of walking 40km a day.

“The highlights for me were walking as a team, singing, dancing and laughing along the way, whilst raising money for breast cancer charity Walk the Walk. It was an honour to walk alongside the military and so many amazing people. More than 47,000 in fact.

“However,I must not try playing netball along the route in the future. Poor finger!

“To anyone thinking of taking part in the Nijmegen Marches for Walk the Walk – I would say that if you can commit to training, so it doesn’t hurt and so that you can enjoy it, don’t miss the opportunity to take part in such a unique team challenge. It was unforgettable.”

The route started and finished in the city of Nijmegen, but when Suzie completed the challenge and flew home, she still had more fundraising to do, having organised a gin and cheese festival at the Axe and Compass, Heath and Reach.

Owner Jake Moxham said: “Suzie is quite a superstar in the village with all her fundraising. She’s been doing Walk the Walk for a few years now.

“The gin and cheese festival was really good.

“We’ve had customers and their families who have been affected by breast cancer, so it’s nice to be able to do something to help people.”

The festival raised £200 and Suzie’s final challenge this year for Walk the Walk will be the Great North Run on September 8.

Suzie would like to thank everyone who has supported her, especially pub owners, Jake and Ryan Moxham.

The LBO featured Suzie earlier this month after she met Will Smith at the premier of Aladdin and he signed her Walk the Walk t-shirt.

> https://walkthewalk.org/

> https://multichallenges2019.everydayhero.com/uk/suzietrewfoster