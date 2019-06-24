‘Help us honour our mum’s dying wish’ say Leighton Buzzard family

A grieving family is appealing for help to achieve the last wishes of their loved one.

Christine Walker, who passed away on June 12, had a horror of being buried alive and hoped to be interred in the mausoleum in Leighton Buzzard.

But her family have been told the 36 plots in the mausoleum have already been allocated, although only six are currently occupied.

So Christine’s family are putting out an appeal to anyone who has a plot who could sell or rent it to them.

“One of mum’s dying wishes was that she didn’t want to be cremated or buried,” said daughter Nadine Wightman.

“She didn’t want the lid screwed down.”

Christine, aged 71, who lived with husband Kenneth in Dagnall, was diagnosed with aggressive terminal cancer in March this year.

Her family say Leighton-Linslade Town Council are unable to supply details of the owners of the plots because of data protection, so they are making a public appeal.

“We don’t know how to reach out to people who would consider renting or selling a plot,” said Nadine.

“But if we could just do this last piece of the puzzle for her it would just be amazing. Anybody that has come across my mum and met her would know that she was full of life.”

Christine and Kenneth, who have three children and seven grandchildren, had just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary when Christine was diagnosed. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

The family has arranged a funeral for July 2, and if their plea is unsuccessful, they plan to bury Christine until they can find alternative arrangements.

Nadine can be contacted at nadinerkwalker@hotmail.com or contact Natasha Gardiner at loulouharry18@gmail.com

Leighton Linslade Town Council built the mausoleum within Vandyke Road Cemetery in 2017 on behalf of the catholic community.

A spokesman for the council said in 2017: “To support the wishes of our community, it has been a long held Town Council objective to facilitate the delivery of a mausoleum within Vandyke Road Cemetery. The 33 vault construction which is entirely self-funded is seen by the Roman Catholic community as the most respectful and appropriate way to honour loved ones who have passed away.”

Taphophobia (or Taphephobia) is the irrational fear of being buried alive.

The poet Edgar Allen Poe, George Washington, Chopin and Hans Christian Anderson are known to have suffered from the phobia.