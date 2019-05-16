Huge fundraising plans in Leighton-Linslade to give brave Dylan urgent cancer treatment

A kind family friend is organising competitions and events in Leighton-Linslade to help a little boy battling brain cancer.

Brave Dylan Mitchell, seven, of Aston Clinton, has spent most of his life fighting medulloblastoma, which has now relapsed to his spine.

Dylan Mitchell.

Dylan now needs urgent treatment on a trial called MEMMAT, which the NHS will not fund, meaning he needs to raise £135,000.

Determined to help, family friend Jeremy Oldroyd is organising events in LBO land, starting with a street party near where he lives in Linslade at the green, Lime Grove, on June 22, 1pm-5pm.

Here there will be popcorn and candyfloss stalls, a childrens’ double decker play bus, food and drinks, as well as a raffle for family tickets to Woburn Safari Park.

Jeremy said: “Leighton Buzzard has always felt like a community, and a family friendly place - the perfect place to raise Dylan’s cause.”

Dylan Mitchell.

Jeremy and Dylan’s family have also started Dylan’s Theatre Club, offering discounted tickets to MK Theatre, as well as the ‘Super 100’ challenge - complete a hobby, dare, or event and raise £100 for Dylan.

The team will also be at St Leonard’s May Fayre, Heath and Reach, on May 18.

Jeremy concluded: “Although Dylan is in Aston Clinton he can’t do this battle alone. I know Leighton can also be there for him.”

The full list of raffle prizes are as follows:

Jeremy Oldroyd.

Family ticket to Woburn Safari

Family ticket to Leighton Buzzard Railway

Silverstone tickets

2 Tickets to MK Theatre

4 Tickets to Aylesbury Theatre

5 Tickets to Herts County Show

Family Entry to Stowe Gardens

Full set of online photography courses, courtesy of Raffe Photography in Leighton Buzzard

To find out more about the raffle, apply for theatre tickets, or to take part in ‘Super 100’, email: dylansfund19@gmail.com.

Please also get in touch if you are a local business who could offer support.

>www.gofundme.com/dylan039s-cancer-treatment-fund

Visit: ‘Dylan’s Diary’ Facebook Page for more information and to listen to a special song recorded by a friend of his. For every stream of ‘High 5 For Dylan’, money will be donated to his cause.