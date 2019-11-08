Huge Hallowe’en display for brave Pitstone teenager raises £1k for Rett Syndrome charities

A huge Hallowe’en fundraiser to support a brave Pitstone teenager with Rett Syndrome raised a staggering £1050 - more then doubling last year’s total of £400.

Kind neighbours Lin and Pete Howarth have been putting on huge displays outside their home each year to help Frankie Ross, 14, whose physical and mental development is affected by the condition.

Frankie and Lin.

The money raised will go to two charities, Rett UK, which supports families, and Reverse Rett, which is researching to find a cure.

Lin, of Pitstone, said: “Frankie came nice and early and her face was a picture - she loved the whole thing. We had a wonderful turnout and we have been blown away by people’s generosity. The children loved the Zoomania mascot and all the balloons.

“Wrightway Structural Steels in Wycombe matched our cash donations bringing our total to £1050.”

Clowns don't scare Frankie!

Children loved the mascot from Zoomania, Aylesbury.