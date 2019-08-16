Invictus athlete visiting Yes We Can sports days in Leighton Buzzard

Young participants of an all-inclusive sports programme in Leighton Buzzard are receiving a very special visit by an Invictus Games athlete this month.

UK Team Member, Daniel Bingley, will be visiting children during the ‘Yes We Can’ Multi Sports Days, being held at the Scout Headquarters on Grovebury Road.

Daniel Bingley

The 34-year-old former British Army Corporal, who is from Milton Keynes, competed in six fields; athletics, sailing, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby at the Invictus Games 2018.

It is hoped that Daniel’s visit will help to inspire the disabled community to continue to participate in sports.

The Multi-Sports Days are sponsored by local solicitors, Osborne Morris & Morgan, and form just one programme from the Rotary Club’s ‘Yes We Can’ project – designed to provide sporting opportunities to all.

Paul Lockhart, who is the Practice Manager at Osborne Morris & Morgan, said of the event: “We are so excited about the up-and-coming ‘Yes We Can’ Multi-Sports Days.

The Yes We Can initiative

“Everyone should be given an opportunity to do sport and Osborne Morris & Morgan are proud to be able to partner with the Leighton Linslade Rotary Club and support this amazing cause.

“They are well on their way to making a real difference to the lives of our young disabled community.

“We hope everyone has a fantastic and successful time during the event”.

The first of the Multi-Sports Days took place on August 16, with August 23 and 30 the other days.

They are open to anyone who is disabled and under the age of 18.

Parents and carers are asked to remain for the sessions and siblings may participate for a fee of £5 per day.

Spaces are almost gone, to book, or to learn more about the ‘Yes We Can’ project, contact Sandra on 01525 211484 or tahomasandra@icloud.com.