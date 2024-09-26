Ruby-Anne in hospital, and right, during a photo shoot at 18-months-old with mum, Shelly. Images supplied by Shelly Wright.

A Leighton Buzzard mum is urging pregnant women to take the new RSV vaccine after her ten-day-old daughter nearly died from the virus.

Shelly Wright, 29, had to rush her newborn baby Ruby-Anne to Luton & Dunstable Hospital after her lips went blue and she had difficulty breathing.

After a long battle, Ruby-Anne made a full recovery – but now nearly two, the virus has left her with lasting damage including hearing loss, asthma, and a low immune system.

Shelly said: "It was torture watching my baby, not knowing if she would live, watching the levels of her heart rate and oxygen going down and back up.

Ruby-Anne fighting for her life at ten-days-old. Image supplied by Shelly Wright.

"Honestly, after Ruby, I tell a lot of people that I would go and get the vaccine, one hundred percent. Because RSV is deadly and spreads like wildfire."

Ruby-Anne was born on October 26, 2022, at the L&D by emergency caesarean section after Shelly's waters broke early.

Although little Ruby was allowed home after two days, Shelly caught sepsis and the brave mum had to stay in hospital until November 3.

But this was just the start of their battle.

Ruby-Anne and Shelly. Image supplied by Shelly Wright.

Shelly said: "On the evening of November 4 we ended up rushing Ruby to hospital.

"She wasn't really feeding, but you know what newborns are like; they can be a bit fussy. But I got her undressed to change her nappy and noticed that her breathing wasn't right behind her ribcage, and that her lips had started to go blue.

"She had a bit of the sniffles but nothing major. It was very, very scary."

With a 45-minute wait for the ambulance, Shelly took matters into her own hands and drove Ruby-Anne to the L&D quickly.

Ruby-Anne fighting for her life in hospital. Image supplied by Shelly Wright.

After being triaged, where Shelly knew something was "majorly wrong", Ruby-Anne was rushed to ‘resus’ to be given oxygen and swobbed for Covid-19, RSV and Influenza A.

Shelly remembers: "I was crying because I didn't know what was going on and my other children and my partner were at home. I had to ring them at around half 12 [at night], because Ruby had started to deteriorate.

"I remember she stopped breathing and luckily enough the nurse came in the room and they rushed her off. The next 24 hours were critical. I just dropped to the floor crying my eyes out."

Now on a ventilator, Ruby-Anne's condition became so severe that the L&D needed to transfer her for specialist care.

Ruby-Anne during a photo shoot aged 18-months. She is now nearly two. Image supplied by Shelly Wright.

With no room at Great Ormond Street Hospital, plans were made to airlift the poorly baby all the way to Scotland, until a place became available at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge.

Shelly said: "We were blue-lighted from the L&D to Addenbrooke's in the 'Panda Ambulance' for children.

"They transferred Ruby over and put her into an incubator in the Paediatrics Intensive Care Unit and she stayed on a ventilator for five days. She was getting tired and wanting to give up but she held and held."

Luckily, Shelly and her partner were allowed to stay at the hospital in a family room – although Shelly didn't leave her daughter's side.

Determined to fight, Ruby-Anne was finally well enough to be on C-PAT (an oxygen mask), meaning her parents could hold and bathe her.

Shelly added: "We didn't know whether we were coming or going. We had got something so precious that could be taken away. When we were allowed to hold her it was the best feeling in the world."

Ruby-Anne spent two days on CPAT and then eight days with 'airflow' treatment, being transferred back to the L&D.

She was finally allowed home on November 21, 2022, after having no oxygen support the night before.

She is now a bubbly toddler - a "sassy" little girl who loves her three older brothers.

"You wouldn't believe what she's been through," added Shelly.

However, Ruby-Anne's fight with RSV has left its mark.

She has already had the virus three times, and was taken to hospital this summer with pneumonia.

"Ruby isn't allowed to attend nursery during the winter because she has a low immune system," explains Shelly. "It's hard as a family but we stick together and the grandparents come to help."

The brave tot also has asthma, sleep apnea, and is currently non verbal due to moderate deafness.

This month, it was announced that pregnant women and older people across England will be routinely vaccinated against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

From September 1, the NHS has been offering the vaccination to pregnant women (from 28 weeks onwards), and adults turning 75. Adults aged 75 to 79 will be offered a catch-up vaccine.

The vaccine reduces the risk of babies experiencing severe lung infections in the first six months of life by about 70 per cent, previous studies have shown.

It is estimated that 20,000 babies are hospitalised in England each year with illnesses linked to RSV, and up to 30 die as a result.

Shelly concluded: "I'd 100 per cent, if I had another baby, go and get the vaccine. It will save babies' lives - just like the whooping cough vaccine.

"Addenbrooke's said that they deal with RSV 'like bread and butter'. It's scary.”

Symptoms of RSV bronchiolitis include: runny or blocked nose; breathing is difficult, fast or noisy (wheezing); difficulty feeding; cough; fever; unsettled or difficult to comfort; tiredness or lethargy. RSV can also cause other conditions in young children such as a barking cough (croup) and a painful infection inside the ear (otitis media).

Contact your GP or call 111.

Dial 999 if: your child is having difficulty breathing; you notice grunting noises or their chest and tummy wall being sucked in between or just under their ribs; there are pauses when your child breathes; your child’s skin, tongue or lips are blue; your child is floppy and will not wake up or stay awake.