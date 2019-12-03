ITV star Lorraine Kelly supports Stewkley woman’s #MakeMenopauseMatter campaign

ITV star Lorraine Kelly has added her support to a Stewkley woman’s #MakeMenopauseMatter campaign.

Diane Danzebrink launched the petition just over a year ago, which now has over 90,000 signatures, and calls for better awareness about the menopause in healthcare, employment and education.

Lorraine Kelly speaking during her video.

Now, Lorraine has recorded a video to encourage more people to add their names as it’s “so, so important!”

To watch the video, and add your support to the campaign, visit: https://menopausesupport.co.uk/

Diane said: “Far too many women are suffering in silence due to a lack of education for GPs; all too often women are diagnosed as stressed or depressed and offered anti depressants rather than the first line treatment which is HRT (hormone replacement therapy).

“This can have devastating effects on personal health, home and work life, and some women feel they have no choice but to reduce their hours or leave their jobs altogether, which can result in financial hardship.

“Menopause education and support is a win win situation”

In recent years therapist and well being consultant Diane has regularly appeared on TV and Rrdio to talk about the campaign, menopause and mental health, including on ITV’s This Morning with Ruth and Eamonn.

She has also lectured to GPs, therapist colleagues and the public to raise menopause awareness, and now delivers training to businesses and organisations via her community interest company Menopause Support.