Leighton Buzzard afternoon tea for Matthew Jones is charity success

Family and friends gathered together to hold a special afternoon tea in memory of a Leighton Buzzard teenager who died at a music festival.

Matthew Jones took his own life at Reading Festival in the summer of 2017, and his loved ones were on a mission to help a charity close to their hearts.

Matthew was only 17-years-old when he died, and the afternoon tea was to raise money for Young Minds, which runs campaigns and supports young people struggling with their mental health.

Family friend, Mary Browne, said: “We raised over £800 on the day and Morrisons have agreed to match that, so in total over £1,600 will be going toward Young Minds work in child and adolescent mental health. It was a brilliant afternoon and over 100 people attended, enjoying cake and sandwiches.

“Matthew’s siblings Jonathon, David, and Bethany and parents, Sophie and Steve, helped with serving, and providing music which Matthew loved.”