Leighton Buzzard Children’s Theatre sponsors assistance puppy Gilbert

Leighton Buzzard Saturday Children’s Theatre was delighted with a recent visit from Gilbert, the ‘Dogs for Good’ puppy in training.

The children helped to raise £5,000 to sponsor the young canine, who will spend two years living with a family before undertaking intensive training to become an assistance dog.

Puppy power: Gilbert meets members of the Leighton Buzzard Saturday Children's Theatre.

Gilbert will have to pass tests and prove his suitability to live with and support a person with additional needs.

Sally Allsopp, of LBCT, said: “We raise funds for local, national and international charities by putting on performances of musicals, plays and concerts. The children performed Annie and Treasure Island to help raise funds to sponsor Gilbert.

“Other fundraising activities included a quiz led by Amanda White and Annie Rourke, who have helped LBCT at performances for many years.”

LBCT, which is run entirely by volunteers, has groups for children and young people aged four to 18 that meet weekly in Leighton Buzzard and Heath and Reach.

All the members look forward to keeping up with young Gilbert’s progress and hope for another visit from their four-legged friend soon.