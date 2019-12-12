Leighton Buzzard girl to cut luscious locks for family friend battling cancer

A kind-hearted Leighton Buzzard girl is having her luscious long locks cut after being inspired by a family friend battling cancer.

Olivia Jacobs, seven, will have seven inches or more of her hair cut off at Anne McGuigan Hair & Beauty salon on Friday, December 13.

Young Olivia is determined to help the Little Princess Trust and Marie Curie charities, because her family friend Isabelle Mora, 60, is battling breast, bone and brain cancer.

Olivia said: “I am really excited about getting my hair cut because I am doing it to raise money to help Isabelle.

“I feel really sad and want to help make her better. She is our friend and I care about her.”

She added: “I love having really long hair because I get to style it and put my hair in a side ponytail like JoJo Siwa.”

However, helping the charities is more important to Olivia, and her long locks will be donated to the Little Princess Trust in order to make wigs for children and young people with hair loss caused by cancer treatment or other conditions. Meanwhile, she has so far raised £832 for Marie Curie.

Isabelle said: “I think Olivia is an amazing little girl to take on this huge challenge at her age. She is beautiful person for doing this in aid of cancer sufferers.”

Olivia’s mum, Lisa Jacobs, said: “The fact that she’s doing this to support Isabelle is fantastic. We are totally lost for words; she is such a kind- hearted soul and we feel incredibly blessed.”

To donate: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/oliviajacobs7