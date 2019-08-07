Leighton Buzzard presentation discusses how to improve lives of LGBTQ+ community in schools and colleges

Young Healthwatch in Central Bedfordshire (YHCB), in partnership with Groundwork East, recently worked on a joint project to explore and improve attitudes towards young people in the LGBTQ+ community within a school or college setting.

The young people involved will be holding a presentation along with YHCB and Groundwork East to tell people more about the findings, and share their stories.

The event will be held on August 14 in Leighton Buzzard Youth Centre, Vandyke Road. Arrive at 5pm for a 5.30pm start. The aim is to be finished by 7pm for refreshments and a Q&A session.

To register your place, email: stephen.swain@groundwork.org.uk