Leighton Buzzard’s Rising Voices wows London audience for WaterAid

An excited Leighton Buzzard choir travelled to London to sing its heart out for WaterAid.

Rising Voices, an “open to all” group who practise in the Friends Meeting House, headed to the capital on September 14 to perform at the Sing for Water fund-raising day, with a goal of £500.

The performance. To donate: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rising-voices-linslade-water19

The event was part of the Totally Thames Festival, and 10 members of the choir joined groups across country for the performance.

Founder of Rising Voices, Victoria Stead, said: “It was quite emotional to hear such beautiful harmonies ringing out. A few of us had a little cry.

“It sent shivers hearing everyone sing together, being part of it.

“One of the highlights was a song called Mni Wiconi, which was inspired by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, and is about all the tribes, nations and people coming together in North Dakota to protect the water.

London: Rising Voices singing in the sunshine with other choirs from across the country.

“It rather summed up the day and everyone was buzzing afterwards.”

The choir was singing at The Scoop, More London, City Hall, and the money raised will go towards providing toilets and clean water to people living in poverty in Malawi.

Each group member was challenged to raise £50 and the choir has nearly reached its target.

Speaking before the show , Victoria said: “It’s a capella, all unaccompanied, and we will be singing a Georgian lullaby, African songs, a Welsh Song - written by a chap about his wedding - and more.

“The choir has been going for 18 months and we’re excited, but also quite nervous - I don’t think anyone has performed in public before.”

Sing for Water was co-founded by a lady called, Helen Chadwick, who is part of the Natural Voice Network (a group of choir leaders), which Victoria has also joined.

So, when Victoria heard about the event, she thought it would be a fun opportunity to showcase her group.

She added: “I believe that singing music is for everyone. My aim is to sing without stress, so we tend not to do performances, but it is nice occasionally to show what we do and raise money for charity, getting together with other singers and experiencing singing in a big group.

“When we practise on a Tuesday, it just takes you out of yourself. You’re concentrating on learning and having fun. This is that on a bigger scale.”

If you would like to join Rising Voices, the group practises on Tuesday evenings from 8pm until 9.30pm (term time only).

Visit www.rising-voices.co.uk for details.