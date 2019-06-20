Linslade street party this Saturday to help boy battling brain cancer

A Linslade street party is being held this Saturday to raise funds for a brave young boy battling brain cancer.

Dylan Mitchell, seven, of Aston Clinton, is fighting a particularly aggressive cancer called medulloblastoma, which has relapsed to his spine.

Dylan has spent most of his life with or actively fighting medulloblastoma

The little lad now needs urgent treatment on a trial called MEMMAT, which the NHS will not fund, but can be delivered at Harley Street Hospital in London, costing £135,000 for the first year.

Determined to help with the funds, family friend Jeremy Oldroyd is organising a street party this Saturday (June 22) to raise some much-needed pennies, and to encourage the Leighton-Linslade community to get behind Dylan’s campaign.

The party is in Linslade at the green, Lime Grove, from 1pm until 5pm with a bouncy castle, an ice cream van, a children’s play bus, a face painter, a speed shooter (with two big prizes), lots of games, a raffle (with six big prizes), a tombola, and much more!

Jeremy said: “We have teamed up with the Leighton-Linslade Rotary Club who are kindly assisting us on the day, and have helped me out so much in organising the event.

Can you be a superhero and come to the street party for Dylan?

“Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team will also be there for the afternoon.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to residents and businesses who have donated so many items for the party, especially Waterdene Food Services, St Leonard’s Church of Heath and Reach, St Barnabas Church, and Leighton-Linslade Town Council, who have all made the event possible.

“We are looking forward to seeing as many people as we can.”

To read more about Jeremy’s other fundraising activities for Dylan, including theatre trips and fundraising stalls, please visit our previous story:

https://www.leightonbuzzardonline.co.uk/health/huge-fundraising-plans-in-leighton-linslade-to-give-brave-dylan-urgent-cancer-treatment-1-8929251

To donate: www.gofundme.com/dylan039s-cancer-treatment-fund