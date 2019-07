A Mencap information event will be taking place at St Barnabas Church Hall from 2pm to 5pm on Friday, August 2.

People with learning disabilities and their families can attend to find out about contacts in the area who can help with wills, trusts, benefits, welfare, lifestyle, employment, health, holidays and community action.

They can also find out more about their local Mencap groups, Limitless, Disability Resource Centre and more.

For additional information call 01525 852897.