Mid Bedfordshire MP Nadine Dorries diagnosed with coronavirus

Mid Beds MP Nadine Dorries has been diagnosed with coronavirus and is self-isolating, it has been revealed.

The Conservative health minister, 62, reportedly became unwell last Friday but continued to carry out an engagement with the Prime Minister at Downing Street before being formally diagnosed this evening.

The Times also reports that Ms Dorries held a constituency surgery with up to 50 members of the public on Saturday.

She is the first MP to be diagnosed with COVID-19 as the number of infected people in the UK leapt to 382 today (Tuesday).

In a statement, Ms Dorries said: "I can confirm I have tested positive for coronavirus.

"As soon as I was informed I took all the advised precautions and have been self-isolating at home.

"Public Health England (PHE) has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice.

"I would like to thank PHE and the wonderful NHS staff who have provided me with advice and support."