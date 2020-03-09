Milton Keynes widower of BBC presenter Helen Legh throws weight behind brain tumour campaign

Paul Green encourages everyone to take part in Brain Tumour Research’s Wear A Hat Day

Mr Green was speaking out about losing his wife as he and his daughter Matilda star in the campaign to raise funds to help find a cure.

Paul Green and Matilda

Paul said: “The only way we can bring about better outcomes for brain tumour patients is through investing more in research. I hope by helping to raise awareness, I am doing my bit to bring forward the day when a cure is found and families will no longer hear that a loved one has been handed a death sentence, like mine did.”

Although she worked on Horizon Radio, Virgin Radio and MKFM, Helen will best be remembered as the presenter of BBC Three Counties Morning MK breakfast show from 2007 to 2012 and Sunday Breakfast until 2018.

When diagnosed with a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) brain tumour in October 2014, she was given a survival prognosis of 14 to 16 months.

Paul, who lives in Aspley Guise, said: “After the awake craniotomy and subsequent radiotherapy and chemotherapy in 2015, I like to think of 2016 and 2017 as Helen’s golden years. She had no treatment and no re-occurrence and even managed to get her driving licence back for six months. Helen threw herself back into being a mum, a wife and a radio presenter.

“However, in early 2018 a scan revealed new growth. Following surgery, more radiotherapy and chemotherapy, I stopped being just Helen’s husband, and became her carer as well."

Helen - a former Vandyke Upper School pupil - underwent surgery four times, including three awake craniotomies, as well as chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment, but nothing could save her. She died aged 44 in June 2019 - four and a half years after diagnosis.

Now her grieving family are sharing their story and their images are being seen across the country as part of Brain Tumour Awareness Month.

The month culminates in Wear A Hat Day on Friday, March 27. Now in its 11th year, Wear A Hat Day has raised more than £1.25 million to help fund the fight against the disease.

Helen Legh

You can register to take part here