The leading provider of mental health services in Bedfordshire has developed a new partnership with leaders at Leighton Road Surgery.

East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT), has joined with the partners at Leighton Road Surgery to work alongside staff to deliver services at the surgery from February 2020.

A new partnership for Leighton Road Surgery

ELFT provides NHS mental health, community health and addictions services in Bedfordshire - which include The Lighthouse in Leighton Buzzard, a ‘safe space’ for anyone with mental health concerns.

The trust is currently rated 'Outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The new partnership is supported by Bedfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) which is responsible for the planning and commissioning of health care services for the county.

Chief Executive Dr Navina Evans said: “GP partners, practice staff and patients at Leighton Road Surgery will be actively involved in shaping how we provide and improve care. The Trust strategy to deliver population health begins with our ability to support primary care to deliver joined up care with support from community, mental health, and voluntary sector partners.

“This is an exciting opportunity that will enable us to offer signposting, early intervention and a clear support journey for patients in need of our help when they first come through the front door of their GP practice.”

Dr Farah Paruk, the lead GP at Leighton Road Surgery, added: “I am incredibly excited to be developing an innovative partnership that will deliver better care to our patients.

“As a surgery we will always strive to ensure we transform on an ongoing basis to ensure our patients receive the best care and have a say in how they want the care delivered. We are excited that all our staff and patients and the commissioners are also in support of this this exciting opportunity to deliver outstanding care for our patients.”

The practice provides care to 20,000 children and adults in Leighton Buzzard.

The contract marks an expansion of ELFT’s primary care portfolio, which includes three GP practices in East London that support homeless people with complex issues.