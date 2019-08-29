Ouch! Leighton Buzzard waxing session raises funds for meningitis survivor Kye

A Leighton Buzzard business held a hair-raising event to help a boy who lost both hands and legs after a deadly meningitis infection.

Old Smoke Vapes, of Waterborne Walk, held a waxing session on August 17 to collect donations for Kye Vincent, who caught the life-threatening infection in 2016 and is a quadruple amputee.

Bryan about to have his armpit waxed.

Two of the shop's employees, Chris Burridge and Bryan Williams, stepped up to the plate, and had lots of hairs removed to raise £179 for the Leighton Buzzard lad.

Shop manager, Tim Robinson, said: "We got one of our customers, Abi, who knows how to do waxing properly, to come in and do it.

"She waxed the front of their legs, but they weren't too bothered, so I started saying, 'Chris, would you do this for £30?', 'Bryan, would you do this for £20?' I thought I would push it.

"Waxing Chris's stomach was the funniest. He was holding onto the table with his eyes shut, wining like mad!

Chris didn't mind having his legs waxed - it wasn't too painful.

"Bryan had his arm pit waxed and the middle of his chest.

"The only thing he was really doing- and he looked like someone from the old arcade game, Doom - was raising his eyebrows left and right!"

The shop are very grateful to everyone who came to watch and donate, and they hope the proceeds can help Kye's family.

Indeed, the Leighton-Linslade community has been touched by the story of Kye, and in 2018 he was chosen as one of the community champions to switch on the town's Christmas lights.

Chris braves a stomach wax to raise funds for Kye. Well done, Chris and Bryan!

Kye, now 11, contracted Meningococcal Septicemia C in March 2016, and regrettably, after a 10 month stay in St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, he became a quadruple amputee due to the irreversible damage caused by the disease. He lost his left leg through the knee, right leg below the knee, his left hand through the wrist, and four fingers on his right hand.

Despite the setbacks, Kye has strived forward, and attends Gilbert Inglefield Academy, walking to school each day on his prosthetic legs.

He can write with a pen or pencil, and also loves the PlayStation 4, and playing with his sister.

Tim said: "We spoke to Kye's family and they were chuffed. We are going to get a cheque done and arrange a handover.

"We are happy to give them the money. I know Kye outgrows things quite quickly - his legs are starting to get sore and he's outgrown his [bionic] hand as well. They cost a lot to replace."

> Old Smoke Vapes is also holding games sessions for children on Saturdays and Sundays. Youngsters can come along and learn how to play Star Wars, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Pokémon, Dungeons and Dragons, and Magic Gathering. They can also learn how to play Warhammer and paint the figures.