Rotary get vital equipment to Ukraine Children’s Hospital

Leighton Linslade Rotary worked in collaboration with Rotary in Italy and the International Fellowship of Rotary Healthcare Professionals to be able to provide special equipment for children with neurological disabilities in Ukraine.

Responding to the very real needs of the Cherkasy Children's Hospital and against the very real dangers presented by the current conflict the kit required by these very special children has been successfully delivered.

The war permitting, they hope to provide more details/photos in the coming weeks.