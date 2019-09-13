Young Minds afternoon tea in memory of Leighton Buzzard teenager Matthew Jones

An afternoon tea is being held for charity in memory of a Leighton Buzzard teenager who died at a music festival.

Kind-hearted community members are holding the event in memory of 17-year-old Matthew Jones, who died at Reading Festival in the summer of 2017.

Leighton Buzzard news. Credit: Jane Russell.

The charity they have chosen is Young Minds, a mental health charity for children and young adults.

It is currently running a campaign called ‘Act Early’, calling on the government to work together to look after young people’s mental health and get early help to all young people who need it.

Leighton Buzzard Morrisons has also donated money to the event for ingredients, and agreed to match the money raised on the day.

The afternoon tea will be held at Hockliffe Street Baptist Church Hall, on Saturday, September 14, between 3pm and 5pm.

The Young Minds website is at youngminds.org.uk/