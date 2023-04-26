Proposals for memorial to honour late Queen agreed in principle by Leighton-Linslae Town Council
Tree planting or water feature most popular suggestions to come from public survey
Plans to erect a permanent memorial to the late Queen Elizabeth II have been approved in principle by Leighton-Linslade Town Council.
The top three suggestions for a memorial following a residents’ survey included tree planting, a water feature or fountain, or the naming of land or a building.
The residents’ survey to gauge public opinion about a potential memorial and to identify a prominent position for the siting of any memorial, was proposed at a council meeting in November.
The council also agreed to investigate available funding sources, in particular public sponsorship, to cover the cost.
The survey received a total of 166 responses with 107 people stating they were in favour of a memorial while 41 were against the idea. A total of 118 respondents stated a preference regarding the type of memorial, including one suggesting a corgi statue.
Four main suggestions put forward to the council included planting two well-established trees, one in Leighton Buzzard and one in Linslade at a cost of £1,200 and the planting of a rose bed or creating a garden, possibly at Parson’s Close Recreation Ground, at cost of £500.
Other suggestions included officially naming the bandstand in Parson’s Close Recreation Ground as the ‘Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Bandstand’, at a cost of £500, or erecting public art/ street furniture, possibly a Queen Elizabeth II memorial bench, in one of the public parks, at a cost of £1,500.
Feedback from the survey also included creating shade in the recreation ground, a community hall, something relating to the Narrow Gauge Railway, with 29 people saying they felt public money would be better spent on providing vital services or projects such as a health hub.
The proposals were accepted as one of the last acts of the council’s four-year administration prior to the forthcoming elections.
A spokesman said: “The council is happy with the idea of a memorial in principle. We’re supportive, and it’s upbeat and positive but we’ll have to bring it back for officers in the new administration to do more work.”