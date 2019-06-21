Campaigners to hold public meeting to discuss new ideas for south side of Leighton Buzzard

Campaigners against a proposed apartment building on the south side of Leighton Buzzard high street will host a public meeting on Sunday to discuss alternative ideas for the site.

Developer Mayfair 500 has submitted proposals to build 18 flats on land to the rear of Church Square, with the ground floor used for commercial purposes - most likely a gym.

An artist's vision of the proposed development

So far, over 100 objections from the public have been sent to Central Beds Council and the deadline to submit comments has been extended until the end of next week.

On Sunday at 7pm, campaigners will meet at the Black Lion pub on High Street to discuss further ways to object to the flats proposal, as well as new ideas to help regenerate the south side.

Organiser Tony Gee told the LBO: "The next step is for the final decision at Chicksands, the date of which is yet to be determined.

"On that day, the residents will have a short time to make their case before the council. This is why we need to get together to ensure our case is as coherent, careful and persuasive as possible.

"There are so many reasons this should not go ahead that people have brought up - we want to make sure our arguments are fully representative."

In addition, the campaign is keen to promote the Land South of High Street regeneration scheme, which seeks to use the south side for leisure and retail purposes.

Mr Gee said: "People want leisure and something new, they are excited at the chance to create their vision for the town. We want development for Leighton Buzzard but it has to benefit our residents and businesses.

"We're not objecting to this development just to be negative."

Developer Mayfair has claimed that its development will act as an anchor to the Land South of High Street scheme, but campaigners have disagreed.

The campaign is also seeking minibuses to help transport people to Chicksands on the day the application is considered by Central Bedfordshire Council. Anyone able to help can contact Tony Gee via email at antony.gee@kcl.ac.uk.