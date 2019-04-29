Central Bedfordshire Council asks residents to help the environment by home composting

Central Bedfordshire Council is asking residents to help ‘cool the climate’ by composting at home during Compost Awareness Week (5 to 11 May).

Composting is an inexpensive, natural process that transforms kitchen and garden waste into a valuable and nutrient-rich food for any garden.

Compost bins

It’s easy to make and use, it is also a way of recycling items that may otherwise be thrown in the bin.

Ian McMurdy, Waste Awareness Officer at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “Many people don’t realise that a third of their household black bin is made up of organic waste that could be turned into compost.

“Although many households already compost at home, we want more residents to get involved.

“By recycling this organic waste at home in your compost bin, the same waste breaks down in an environmentally-friendly way and can be used to keep your garden green and looking fantastic.”

Residents can purchase discounted 220 litre compost converter from as little as £13.50 and the council has negotiated a ‘buy one, get one half price’ offer, so residents can purchase another for only £6.75, plus a £5.99 delivery charge. For more information about compost bins, call 0844 571444 and quote reference CBC30L.