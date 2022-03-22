12 wonderful places in Yorkshire where you can take your mum for afternoon tea this Mother's Day

Mother's Day treat to a tea!
Take a look at some of these lovely places we have found in Yorkshire where you can treat your Mother this Mothering Sunday (March 27)
1. Lighthouse Tearoom Filey
At the five-star rated lighthouse-themed Lighthouse Tearoom in Filey the afternoon tea will satisfy any sailors’ appetite with mouth-watering home bakes and deliciously over-stuffed sandwiches, perfect after a breezy stroll along the resort’s famous beach.
2. Just Grand Leeds
Tucked away in Leeds city centre Grand Arcade there’s Just Grand. As soon as you step through the door, you immediately feel like you’ve stepped back in time. With its period furniture, mismatched china and retro children’s corner, the family-run business has created a warm and cosy environment. It offers traditional, Prosecco, gentleman’s - move over scone and tea, hello pork pie and ale – and children’s versions of the British classic. The cakes and scones are all homemade on site, sometimes being baked right in front of your eyes in the open-plan kitchen.
3. The Rusty Shears Whitby
The Rusty Shears in Whitby is a quirky vintage tea-room - and gin palace by night - that’s becoming something of a “must-see” for foodies with more than 30 types of tea, amazing homemade cakes and platters of generous mouth-watering savouries.
4. Sherlocks Coffee House Whitby
Set on one of the oldest streets in Whitby, charming Sherlocks Coffee House is a shrine to Sherlock Holmes, serving traditional Yorkshire cream tea among Victorian-style décor and furnishings.