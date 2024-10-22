Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Iceland Foods has unveiled its Christmas 2024 range which includes party food and dinner classics

The range will be available online and in-store from Tuesday November 12

Iceland has a selection of exclusive brands available in the range

Frozen food favourite Iceland Foods has announced its full Christmas range for 2024, which will be available from Tuesday November 12, 2024.

Included in the range is plenty of Christmas party classics, traditional Christmas Day dinner items and new things to try from exclusive brands.

Here is the full list of the food available on Iceland’s Christmas 2024 range, and how much they cost.

Christmas traditional favourites:

Iceland Xmas Dinner in a box - £25.00

Iceland Battered Lobster Tails - £20.00

Butterball Turkeys - £35.00

Iceland Beef Wellington - £26.00

Iceland Ultimate XL Cooked Lobster - £15.00

Iceland Pigs in Blanket Pinwheel - £5.00

Exclusive brands:

TGI Fridays Loaded Fries X2 Flavours - £5.00

Harry Ramsden’s Battered Mini Sausages 16 Pack with Chip Shop Curry Sauce - £4.00 (3 for £5)

TGI Fridays Hunters Chicken Potato Bites - £4.00

Luxury party:

Iceland Doughball Xmas Tree - £4.00

Iceland Mini Cottage Pies / PiBS Yorkshire Puddings - £4.00

Iceland Prawn Tacos - £4.00

Mini Lemon Meringue Pies - £4.00

Iceland announces full Christmas 2024 range including Doughball Xmas Tree (Photo: Iceland) | Iceland

Unique picks:

Iceland Lobster Thermidor - £15.00

Iceland Beechwood Smoked Treacle Gammon - £14.0

Iceland Pigs in Blanket Yorkshire Pudding XXL - £4.00

Iceland Hunters Pigs in Blankets – £4.00 (3 for £10)

Iceland White Chocolate Snowman - £8.00

Luxury Mince Pies - £2.75

Iceland Lemon Meringue Baked Alaska - £6

Iceland Mini King Prawn Ring - £2.50

Iceland Chicken Nugget Lollipops - £2.50

Iceland Spring Roll Platter - £6.00

Iceland Cheesy Potato Swirls - £1.00

Iceland Potato Trees and Stars - £1.00

Iceland Duck Skewer with Hoisin Sauce - £4.00

Iceland Mini Cheesecake/ Cake Selections - £4.00

Buy Two, Get One Free party food:

Iceland Mini Fish & Chip Butty - £2.50

Iceland Crispy Duck Nuggets - £2.50

Iceland 8pk Mini Orange Choc Ices - £2.50

Iceland Choc Hazelnut Churro Bites - £2.50

Iceland Onion Bhaji Rings - £2.50

Picky bits:

TGI Fridays Coated Skewer with Tennessee Glaze and Sesame - £4.00

TGI Fridays Cookie Cups - £4.00

TGI Fridays Mini Ribs - £4.00 (3 for £10)

Greggs 16 Pack Mini Sausage Rolls - £4.00

Desserts and bakery:

Iceland Ultimate Raspberry & Vanilla Macaron Wreath 575g- £10.00

Galaxy Caramel Fondue Cheesecake - £12.00

Daily Bakery Cinnamon / Chocolate Wreath - £5.00

Galaxy Caramel Salted Chocolate Bar - £8.00

Veggie and vegan:

Iceland 15 Pack Vegetable Spring Rolls - £1.00

Iceland 16 Pack Onion Bhajis - £1.00

Iceland 16 Pack Vegetable Samosas - £1.00

Iceland 10 Pack Mozzarella Balls - £1.00

Iceland 10 Pack Mac 'N' Cheese Bites - £1.00

Iceland 12 Battered Salt and Pepper Vegetable Spring Rolls -£2.50

Iceland 16 Pack Mozzarella Sticks - £2.50

Iceland Jalapeno Cream Cheese - £2.50

Iceland 10 Pack Brie Wedges – £2.50

Iceland 14 Pack Cheese & Garlic Bites - £2.50

Luxury 4 Pack Camembert Rounds with Cranberry Sauce - £3.50

Luxury 12 Pack Halloumi Fries - £3.50

Iceland 80 Pack Indian Platter - £6.00

TGI Fridays Mozzarella Sticks (FWH) - £3.50

TGI Fridays 6 Pack Southern Fried Mozzarella XL Dippers - £3.50

Cathedral City 12 Pack Cheese Bites - £3.75

TGI Fridays Battered Cheese Toastie - £4.00

Cathedral City Cheddar with Caramelised Onion - £3.75

Cathedral City Cheddar with Triple Cheese Bite - £3.75

TGI Fridays Bacon Mac Cheese Bites - £3.75

TGI Fridays Jalapeno Poppers - £4.00

Cathedral City Mac n Cheese Bites - £3.75

Mozzarella sticks 60 Pack - £6.00

No Meat No Meat Turkey Roast (vegan offering)

No Porkies 6 Pack Sausage Roll (vegan offering)

Iceland Vegan Mac & Cheese Bites (vegan offering)

Dave Lennox, Head of Development at Iceland said: “Our customers love variety without compromising on cost, and Christmas is no exception. We’ve focused on perfecting the classics and making them the best and most delicious yet, as well as offering our customers a range of innovative and affordable new Christmas products which are sure to delight everyone at the dinner table.

From luxury party food, sweet treats, an expanding vegan and veggie offering, and even a Christmas dinner in a box; Iceland has some extra special products on offer this festive season.”

For more information on Iceland and The Food Warehouse’s Christmas offerings, please visit www.iceland.co.uk or https://www.thefoodwarehouse.com/ .