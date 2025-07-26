It tasted good but I got a vital step wrong 🤦

I tried to re-create the viral M&S ‘dessert sandwich’

I messed up on a vital step

It was easy to recreate with affordable ingredients

I tried to make the viral M&S Strawberry and Creme sandwich at home, and here is what I learned.

Marks and Spencer’s food hall recently went viral on social media, following the launch of a sweet sandwich just in time for summer.

The Red Diamond Strawberry & Creme sandwich from M&S took inspiration from the Japanese ‘fruit sando’, combining it with the British summer classic of Strawberries and Cream, known for being enjoyed by Brits at the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Adobe Stock / Holly Allton

Well, I was eager to try it for myself but thought I’d actually try and re-create the sandwich myself from home, using affordable and easy-to-pick up ingredients from my local supermarket.

The ingredients I used were brioche bread, squirty cream (which I later discovered was a mistake), and strawberries.

The method of creating the sandwich was just as simple as the ingredients, as all it involved was spreading the cream onto the bread, slicing the strawberries and placing on top of the cream, before putting the two slices of bread together, and cutting into two halves.

I then took a bite, and it did work very well together. However, the squirty cream was a bit too watery and didn’t pack much of a sweet punch. It was then I realised that it was actually whipped cream I needed, and I do think if I had used that particular ingredient the sandwich would have tasted even better.

Overall, it was incredibly easy to make and definitely cured my sweet tooth craving. However, I can imagine the M&S version would be a lot tastier than my homemade sandwich, especially as they would use the right cream!

For more information on the M&S Red Diamond Strawberry & Creme Sandwich, you can read our article here.