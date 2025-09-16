Bedfordshire is a county with plenty of bars and pubs to choose from, dotted across the area.
Whether you’re a Bedfordshire local or visiting for the first time, we have a guide to the best bars and pubs it has to offer, and the top ones worth a visit.
Here are the 15 bars and pubs that are the most popular with customers - and what they said about their experience.
1. Slug & Lettuce, Bedford
Slug & Lettuce in Bedford has a 4.4* rating from 287 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Came for a birthday bottomless brunch, Jessica was amazing! Made sure we were topped up and made the day so much more enjoyable as we didn't have to think about ordering a drink at all. The food was actually amazing too...best eggs Benedict I've had for a long time. Thank you!” | Tripadvisor-rbrta_x
2. George & Dragon, Bedford
George & Dragon in Bedford has a 4.3* rating from 213 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “The bar staff were great and service was quick, all drinks delivered with a smile. Special mention to Maddy, Ebony, Keeley and Max, would definitely come again and recommend to others!” | Tripadvisor-George & Dragon
3. White Hart, Biggleswade
White Hart in Biggleswade has a 4.3* rating from 217 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great atmosphere and drinks. The staff were helpful and friendly and service was speedy with no problems. Nice pub all round.” | Tripadvisor-White Hart
4. Bumble Bee, Flitwick
Bumble Bee in Flitwick has a 4.3* rating from 215 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Amazing place and atmosphere. Jupiter was out of this world and a very professional young man. Fern as always was on point and very welcoming. Thank you for the hospitality.” | Tripadvisor-Bumble Bee