12 of the best Indian restaurants and curry houses in Bedfordshire - according to Tripadvisor reviews

Diners have picked the best places for a curry 🍴

Indian food is one of the UK’s favourite global cuisines, with many amazing restaurants and teams across Bedfordshire.

Whether you’re a resident or visiting the area for the first time, we’ve got a guide to the best Indian restaurants that the county has to offer.

Here are the 12 Indian restaurants that are the most popular with customers - and what reviewers had to say about their experience.

1. Deshi Spice, Bedford

Deshi Spice in Bedford has a 4.8* rating from 1,353 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Hussain was our server and he was lovely! Everyone was really lovely to be honest! Very helpful and the food was 10/10, would for sure return.” | Tripadvisor

2. Diya Royal, Kempston

Diya Royal in Kempston has a 4.7* rating from 566 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Lovely food, brilliant service from bijay, highly recommend! Great vegetarian menu too. Came with family. Selection of cocktails.” | Tripadvisor

3. Baltistan, Luton

Baltistan in Luton has a 4.5* rating from 339 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Travelled from Cornwall for a good curry and we were not let down, excellent menu and service from staff was superb, Thank you.” | Tripadvisor-Callum

4. Chaat Haus, Bedford

Chaat Haus in Bedford has a 4.9* rating from 188 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “I highly recommend the butter chicken, it was full of flavour, rich and creamy. The atmosphere is great as well, had a good time with me and my girls! Many thanks to Akbar and his team. Will definitely be back.” | Tripadvisor

