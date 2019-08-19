Free help to quit smoking

A free new mobile phone app has been launched to help smokers kick the habit.

My Quit Route offers a personalised self-assessment to anyone who lives or works in Central Bedfordshire, Milton Keynes, or Bedford, along with a personalised 24-hour support service, seven days a week

Councillor Tracey Stock, executive member for health and wellbeing and communities at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “This customer-friendly app will support those who want to quit smoking and improve their health through an easy to use, modern, accessible and convenient way.

“The app provides detailed support, tools and tips at any time of the day or night simply at the touch of a button. My Quit Route will assess a smoker’s level of nicotine dependence, provide tailored behaviour change support, track progress and spending, plus offer relaxation techniques to help smokers quit.

“Six out of 10 people who use the Stop Smoking Service quit smoking, so by combining the use of the app and service together we hope to increase the success rate even further.”

The Stop Smoking Service is jointly provided by Central Bedfordshire Council, Bedford Borough Council and Milton Keynes Council.

To find out more about the Stop Smoking Service visit www.thestopsmokingservice.co.uk or call 0800 013 0553.