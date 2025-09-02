Get the Keys to your new Taylor Wimpey home in Leighton Buzzard before Christmas

Join Taylor Wimpey for an exclusive festive event at its Hadley Grange development, where prospective buyers can reserve a brand new home and move in just in time for Christmas.

Between 10am and 5pm on Saturday 13th September, Taylor Wimpey is inviting buyers to its Keys Before Christmas event at the Hadley Grange development in Leighton Buzzard. Buyers looking to move into their new home for Christmas will have the perfect opportunity to explore the homes available, view the show homes and find out about the range of exclusive incentives on offer, with a coffee and cake van available for visitors to enjoy.

Taylor Wimpey’s experienced Sales Executives will be on-site to provide expert advice on a range of bespoke deals and packages tailored to all types of homebuyers, from first-time buyers to current homeowners. Plus, an Independent Financial Advisor will also be available to offer valuable mortgage guidance and support, ensuring prospective buyers have the information they need to make confident decisions.

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We know it’s only September but we can’t wait to host our first festive event of the year so potential buyers can make their reservation and have their first Christmas at Hadley Grange. Keys Before Christmas is a great chance for buyers to imagine life at Hadley Grange ahead of the festive season, by gaining extra information about the vibrant community and viewing our impressive showhomes.

“Everyone loves Christmas at home with loved ones, so we encourage anyone thinking of making a move to Hadley Grange before the end of 2025 to pay us a visit on the 13th September.”

Located just over a mile away from the centre of Leighton Buzzard, Hadley Grange is an established community that has been developing since 2019. Surrounded by stunning open green spaces and the Clipstone Brook, residents have easy access to explore the natural beauty Leighton Buzzard has to offer.

Current properties available at Hadley Grange range from £385,000 for a three-bedroom semi-detached home to a £760,000 five-bedroom detached property.

To find out more about the event, visit: https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/leighton-buzzard/hadley-grange-at-clipstone-park#event