This impressive 2-bed apartment is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Wilson Peacock - Bedford Sales)

Take a look around this penthouse apartment in Bedfordshire town centre

2-bed flat is on the market for £340,000

By Clare Turner
Monday, 25th October 2021, 3:43 pm
Updated Monday, 25th October 2021, 3:44 pm

This very large penthouse apartment is in the Castle Gate development in Castle Lane, Bedford.

It is on the market listed here on Zoopla with Wilson Peacock at £340,000

This substantial two double bedroom apartment features an open plan dual aspect living area with a vaulted ceiling and solid oak flooring.

It boasts a master bedroom with a luxury en suite bathroom with Jacuzzi bath and granite surfaces.

There's a mezzanine level second bedroom with its own staircase and feature windows looking over the living area.

There's also a fully-fitted kitchen with a range of built-in appliances, finished off with granite flooring, work surfaces and breakfast bar.

And if that's not enough - there's also a residents' private gym, secure gated parking and a video entry system.

1.

The fully-fitted kitchen

Photo: Wilson Peacock - Bedford Sales

Photo Sales

2.

The kitchen also boasts a breakfast bar

Photo: Wilson Peacock - Bedford Sales

Photo Sales

3.

The open plan dual aspect living area has a vaulted ceiling and solid oak flooring

Photo: Wilson Peacock - Bedford Sales

Photo Sales

4.

The mezzanine level second bedroom includes feature windows looking over the living area

Photo: Wilson Peacock - Bedford Sales

Photo Sales
BedfordZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 3