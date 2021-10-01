Take a tour around this beautiful barn conversion in Central Bedfordshire that is on the market for a guide price of £950,000 with Wilkinson.

The Hay Loft, based at Miletree Farm, Heath and Reach, is a stunning four-bedroom property boasting a summer house and a "truly spectacular garden".

The house is built to charm with its bespoke farmhouse style cupboard and drawer units in the kitchen, while it is the perfect family home, having four bedrooms - two of which are double - a gym, office, large shed and store rooms. And that's not forgetting the garden bar for entertaining guests!

A Wilkinson spokesman added: "There is a simply stunning rear garden, beautifully presented and maintained with a variety of areas. A partially covered decked area for seating is situated off the sitting room which leads on to a stylish, paved area with raised planters with shrubs. Steps then take you up to a further seating area beside a covered bar ideal for entertaining.

"Beyond this is a spacious area laid to lawn with patio borders, large shed and stores."

There is also plenty to admire inside, including the sitting room with, its brick built open fireplace and vaulted ceiling.

To find out more, call: 01525 851616 or email [email protected]

1. The Hay Loft. The garden is "truly spectacular". Photo: Wilkinson Photo Sales

2. The Hay Loft Invite friends and family round for a party at the garden bar. Photo: Wilkinson Photo Sales

3. The Hay Loft The summer house/garden room is an ideal space for relaxing in an evening with two sets of doors overlooking a raised water feature. Photo: Wilkinson Photo Sales

4. The Hay Loft Relax and unwind in an idyllic, green haven. Photo: Wilkinson Photo Sales