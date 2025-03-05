Taylor Wimpey celebrates the final phase of Leighton Buzzard development

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands is celebrating the launch of the final phase of its successful Hadley Grange development in Leighton Buzzard, with 127 homes now taking reservations.

With Phase 3b launched in December, Taylor Wimpey South Midlands is proud to bring this successful development to its final chapter, marking a significant milestone in the growth of this thriving community.

Earlier this year the house builder celebrated the ongoing success of Hadley Grange with a special milestone event featuring a fun Land Rover coffee van out the front. The event gave potential buyers the chance to meet the team, tour the homes on offer, and learn more about the history and future of the development.

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “Reaching the final phase at Hadley Grange is a significant moment for us. Over the years, we’ve seen the development grow from strength to strength, with each phase bringing new residents and helping to shape the community. We’re delighted to offer one final opportunity for people to make Hadley Grange their home in a location that combines beautiful green space with excellent connectivity.”

Hadley Grange first launched in 2019 with 214 homes in Phase 1, setting the stage for what has become one of Leighton Buzzard’s most sought-after locations. A further 3 phases followed with 399 brand new homes for the area, further cementing the development’s reputation for quality homes in a fantastic location.

Phase 3b offers 127 brand-new 3, 4 and 5 bedroom homes, giving one last opportunity for buyers to become part of this well-established community.

This final phase of homes at Hadley Grange have been designed with modern living in mind, featuring energy-efficient options such as triple glazing, photovoltaic panels, and EV car chargers as standard.

Not only has Hadley Grange provided much-needed homes for Bedfordshire, but it has also contributed to the growth of the area, with extensive Section 106 Contributions towards the construction of new schools and the extension of Vandyke Upper School which is nearby to the latest phase of the development. Contributions have also been made towards a new bus service that links the development to the town centre and train station. Taylor Wimpey is proud of the lasting impact it’s had on the local community and excited for the opportunity for new buyers to join this established neighbourhood.

Hadley Grange is located at Clipstone Park, Off Leighton Road, Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, LU7 9NX. Those interested can book an appointment by calling 01525 305 023.