House Collective plan to breathe life into Leighton Buzzard's nightlife

A group of friends are looking to bring a burst of light into Leighton Buzzard's nightlife.

House Collective was formed in 2016 when some friends got together through their love of house music.

They have previously held a number of non-profit events at the Oliver & Hare in Leighton Buzzard, where they all DJ.

On Saturday, September 7, House Collective are organising a night that will see two legendary DJ's and resident DJ's bring the sound of classic house music, more modern house and a sprinkling of trance to Leighton Buzzard.

The event is from 8.30pm till 4am at The Picture House in Leighton Buzzard.

Mick Turrell, of House Collective, said: "We were encouraged to do something bigger in Leighton Buzzard by those attending out events as they proved to be very popular and were selling out in a matter of hours.

"We've lined up for the legendary DJ's Seb Fontaine and Alex P to visit the town and entertain the crowd.

"The night will be hosted by our resident DJ’s Matt Morton, Mick ‘Mucky’ Turrell, Paul Reid, Tom Antenucci, Gregg Seddon and Dave Hollis.

"We will be installing a state-of-the-art sound system and lasers in The Picture House for the night to bring the feel and vibe of the old school rave scene from the 90’s.

"All our promotional and behind the scenes work has been done in house by Graham Lathwell and Charlie Loft from Yolk Creative London taking care of all our graphic design needs.

"We are working together to bring a big night of house music to Leighton Buzzard."

The event is ticket only and they are expecting a full house with over 400 out of 500 tickets already sold. To buy a ticket visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/house-collective-the-picture-house-tickets-55512793259.