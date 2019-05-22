Leighton Buzzard pub reopens its doors after refurbishment

The Globe Inn in Leighton Buzzard officially reopened its doors following an extensive transformation this week.

Manager Daniel White and his team are looking forward to welcoming guests back to the pub, on Globe Lane, following a six-figure investment.

The interior of the pub has been completely overhauled, introducing a fresh and welcoming environment for local diners and drinkers and there is a new drinks range available.

Daniel said: “Our brand-new pub and restaurant offers something for everyone. At the Globe Inn, we’re all about good food and drink in a friendly, relaxed environment.

“Our spring menu ensures you can indulge in seasonal, wholesome food – start with halloumi fries or chilli and garlic king prawns, followed by slow-cooked lamb shoulder or seabass and scallop risotto.

“We also have a great choice of pub classics and every Sunday we put on the perfect roasts – served with all the trimmings.

“The new surroundings will make you feel like you are at home and we will offer full-service at your table, letting our guests sit back and relax as soon as they walk through the door – we will do all the hard work!”

The pub is open every day from 10am and food is served until 10pm.

Daniel added: “Our friendly, knowledgeable staff are on hand to ensure all of our guests have a truly memorable visit.

“Because we know that whether you’re getting together for a family catch up, a meal out with friends or just a quiet night out with your other half, quality, freshness, choice, value for money and excellent service all matter.”