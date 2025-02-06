There are reports of dogs becoming very ill or even dying 🚨

Dog owners are being urged to be vigilant after hemlock roots have washed up on UK beaches.

Hemlock is poisonous to both animals and humans and can cause serious symptoms or even death.

There are reports of dogs becoming very ill or even dying.

We outline the symptoms of hemlock poisoning in dogs and what the plant looks like.

Sightings of the plant also known as “poisonous parsnip”, has led Carmarthenshire County Council and Cornwall Council to advise dog walkers to stay away from their beaches. Dog owners have been advised to “stay vigilant” and seek urgent assistance from a vet if their pup has ingested or touched the plant.

So, what is hemlock and what does hemlock root look like? Here’s everything you need to know including the common symptoms of hemlock poisoning in dogs.

Hemlock roots are poisonous to both animals and humans. | olyasolodenko - stock.adobe.com

What are hemlock roots?

Hemlock roots are the roots of the hemlock plant, which is known for being extremely poisonous to both humans and animals. They are often found growing in damp places such as riverbeds or ditches, however during the winter they can be washed down onto beaches, which could prove fatal for our pets.

What do hemlock roots look like?

Poison hemlock is highly toxic and can be fatal to humans and animals. It has a thick, white taproot that looks like a parsnip and is sometimes confused with wild parsnips or carrots.

The central stem has purple and reddish blotches, with a delicate “umbrella-like” white flower on the top, that can look very similar to cow parsley. Hemlock has a distinctly unpleasant musty smell if the plant has been damaged.

What are the symptoms of hemlock poisoning in dogs?

Guide Dogs UK explain that symptoms of hemlock poisoning in dogs may include drooling, weakness, and tremors. Whilst severe poisoning can affect the nervous system causing respiratory distress and even death. If you suspect your dog has came into contact with hemlock or is suffering from hemlock poisoning seek veterinary care immediately.

This document from the RSCPA highlights wild plants that are poisonous to dogs and what they look like.