Slapton grandmother completes London Marathon and raises over £5,000 for Willen Hospice

A grandmother from Slapton completed the London Marathon in just over seven hours and raised over £5,000 for Willen Hospice.

Jennie Fleet, 70, wanted to raise money for the hospice to thank them for the end-of-life care they gave her daughter-in-law. Jennie said: “I did it. It took me seven hours and 18 minutes!

“It was a wonderful day, made all the more memorable by raising £5,300 for Willen Hospice and the money is still coming in,

“Thank you to everyone who sponsored me and supported me in raising such an amazing amount of money.”

To make a donation visit: www.wonderful.org/fundraiser/londonmarathon-fb73164b.