Slapton Grandmother’s marathon challenge for Willen Hospice

A grandmother from Slapton is preparing to take part in Sunday’s London Marathon to raise money for Willen Hospice.

Jennie Fleet, 70, was given a golden ticket to run the London Marathon for Willen Hospice, who gave end-of-life care to her daughter-in-law, aged 44, in 2012.

Jennie Fleet

She said: “I wanted to challenge myself and raise money for a charity that is very close to my heart.

“Not only did the hospice care for Sarah, they supported the whole family, including her young children.

“I have never done anything like this before but feel the effort I am putting into it is well worth it for such a good cause. It was a very difficult time for all of us and they were amazing.

“After she passed away I helped look after the children, who are now 20 and 17. I have three sons and she was like a daughter to me, this is my way of thanking the hospice for all they gave her and the family.

Jennie has been going to the gym and going running to prepare for the 26.2 mile challenge.

She said: “Training is going really well, I have never done anything like this, at school I could sprint, but I could never run long distances so this is a real challenge for me.

“It has been a struggle training but the people at the gym have been really good.”

Jennie is hoping to complete the marathon in six-and-a-half hours.

She said: “I have set myself a target and I really want to push myself to reach it, each week I am getting my mile run time down.

“Sometimes I do think what have I got myself into, but now I am starting to feel more confident.

“I train at the gym three times a week and on a Friday I spend about three-and-a-half hours on the treadmill.”

Jennie has increased her target from £2,000 to £2,500, to help her reach her new goal visit: www.wonderful.org/fundraiser/londonmarathon-fb73164b.