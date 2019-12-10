Will controlled crossings be put at Leighton-Linslade’s West Street/Bridge Street intersection to ease congestion?

CBC officers are meeting town councillors tomorrow (Wednesday) to discuss potential solutions to easing traffic congestion in Leighton-Linslade.

Earlier this year, Councillor Steve Owen submitted a motion seconded by Councillor Anne Gray regarding traffic congestion affecting the Leighton Road/West Street corridor.

It was resolved that the motion be referred to the Planning and Transport Committee for further consideration, and it was requested that CBC officers attend the committee’s meeting tomorrow.

The officers will discuss the possibility of modifying the two pedestrian crossings at the West Street/Bridge Street intersection to pelican crossings or some other type of controlled crossing. This would mean that both traffic and pedestrian flows would be regulated.

Cllr Owen said: “Both my motion and other areas such as North Street, West Street and Lake Street are going to be discussed and there will be a presentation from road traffic officers from CBC.

“One of the things suggested [not by Cllr Owen] was that maybe we should do a trial and see how it goes.

“I want to hear whether a trial itself would be an unsafe thing to do and whether it could cause safety issues.

“This Wednesday’s meeting should be able to both decide whether to have a test run of a push-button crossing at the Leighton Road/Bridge Street junction and also whether to extend such a scheme to other crossing locations in the town.”

Describing the Bridge Street junction crossings in its September 30 agenda documents, Leighton-Linslade Town Council said: “The pedestrians using the crossings are frequently singletons or pairs using the crossings one after the other, causing either a lengthy wait for vehicles or permitting only one vehicle at a time to proceed before having to stop again.

“In many towns such crossings are light-controlled. Vehicle traffic is able to flow whilst pedestrians wait, having pressed the control button.

“A green light then allows pedestrians to cross for a regulated amount of time, after which they again have to wait whilst vehicle traffic again proceeds.”

It added: “The success of the scheme could be used to gauge whether similar conversions should be planned for e.g. the pedestrian crossing at the North Street roundabout.”

Central Bedfordshire Council was contacted for a comment but it declined due to purdah.