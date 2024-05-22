101 rescued guinea pigs in need of a good home as RSPCA centres in Bedfordshire put out alert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

RSPCA centres in north and south Bedfordshire are appealing for fosterers after a national alert over a guinea pig rescue.

On Saturday RSPCA North Bedfordshire issued an appeal saying: “We are involved with the National RSPCA in the rescue of a huge number of guinea pigs.

"We are in need of a run to give access to grass for couple of very pregnant lady piggies .Could you help us? Marston Moretaine area would be great.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An RSPCA national spokesperson said: “101 guinea pigs were recently signed over into the care of the RSPCA, as sadly, the owner could no longer cope. The majority of them are currently being looked after at our centres, branches and private boarding establishments around the country.

Two guinea pigs RSPCA North homed earlier in the year, who had come from a loving home - Photo RSPCA Bedfordshire North

“We are keen for potential fosterers or adopters to come forward to help look after these guinea pigs as many of our centres are at or near to full capacity and the little pets deserve good homes.

“Many of the guinea pigs that end up being cared for by RSPCA animal centres and branches come from homes where overbreeding has spiralled out of control. If unneutered males and females are kept together then numbers can multiply quickly as mothers can get pregnant again within hours of giving birth.

“We urge anyone struggling to take care of their pets to reach out for help.

“For more details about guinea pigs and other animals available for adoption, please visit the RSPCA’s Findapet webpage.”