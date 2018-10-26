103 year old Wally confirms he will be back selling poppies in Leighton Buzzard Wilko

A much-loved Leighton Buzzard figure will be making the journey to his usual seat in Wilko as the Poppy Appeal launches for 2018.

Wally Randall, 103, is looking forward to going back to the retail shop and helping to raise funds for The Royal British Legion.

The former service corps member first captured the nation’s attention in 2016, when the town proudly claimed him to be the oldest poppy seller in Britain (Wally then aged 101).

Wally, who may well be in the running for the title again after celebrating his 103rd birthday on September 8, said: “I’m hoping to help this year and sit in Wilkos. I’m going to get a poppy appeal box and then my granddaughter Emma will run me down and drop me outside the shop.

“They let me sit inside and they usually keep me supplied with drinks if I ever want a cup of tea - it’s very good there.

“I enjoy doing it because old friends come up and it’s amazing how generous people are. They come and put money in the box and say ‘I have already got a poppy’.”

The appeal starts on October 27 and lasts until November 11.

Wally, originally from Wing, has not officially confirmed his times and dates just yet, but thinks he may volunteer on Mondays, Wednesday and Thursdays.

There will also be poppy collectors around the town and in supermarkets and you can get this year’s poppy pin badges for a £3 donation.

To find out more about Wally’s life in Leighton Buzzard and his years in the service corps during World War Two, visit: https://www.leightonbuzzardonline.co.uk/news/wally-101-is-surely-oldest-poppy-seller-in-britain-1-7667315?fbclid=IwAR21tCJUvuhZFEmY0rx0OPPCpT0Zj6SH9nXy-X4ALnemsI16gJHLpdChjQ4

To find out more about the Poppy Appeal: https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/ways-to-give/fundraising-appeals/poppy-appeal/