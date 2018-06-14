12 year old girl seriously injured in collision with car in Leighton Buzzard

A 12 year old girl was seriously injured when she was involved in a collision with a car on Heath Road, Leighton Buzzard.

The accident happened at around 6.30pm yesterday and the girl is understood to have been riding a scooter.

Eyewitnesses reported that many people rushed to help and comfort the girl while the community waited for emergency services to arrive.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman, said: “Police attended a collision between a car and pedestrian in Heath Road, Leighton Buzzard just after 6.30pm yesterday (Wednesday).

“The pedestrian, a 12-year-old girl, was taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.”

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust spokesman, said: “We received a call at 6.25pm to reports of a road traffic incident in Heath Road, Leighton Buzzard.

“The East of England Ambulance Service Trust dispatched an ambulance to the scene where they treated a young girl for a severe leg injury.

“The patient was taken to Milton Keynes for further care.”