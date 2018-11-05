22-year-old man killed in A5 Hockliffe collision

A young man has been killed in a three-car collision on the A5 at Hockliffe this morning.

Emergency services attended but a 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Michael Macleod from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We would appreciate help from anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the cars prior to the incident, to get in touch with us.

“We’d especially like to hear from any drivers who may have dashcam footage of the area at this time today.”

The road was closed for investigations to be carried out, but has now reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or visit Bedfordshire Police’s online reporting centre, quoting Op Goodison.