£25k world cruise prize won by couple who live near Leighton Buzzard

A couple are sailing off with a competition prize worth more than £25,000 after winning a once-in-a-lifetime world cruise.

Peter and Susan Sheard, from the hamlet of Horton, near Leighton Buzzard, entered a competition to win the 108-night, no-fly World Cruise on board Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ recently refurbished Black Watch, as part of an Exclusive World Cruise Promotion from ROL Cruise.

They were understandably thrilled to be drawn as the winners and collected their prize from the ROL Cruise office in Colchester last week.

Speaking of their win, Mr Sheard said: “We felt very lucky to receive the call from ROL Cruise to inform us that we had won. We have both cruised before, but this is our first time with Fred. Olsen and we are looking forward to it very much.

“The itinerary is full of destinations we are yet to visit, as well as some familiar ones; in particular Sydney, Australia where we will be celebrating our win watching the fireworks from the ship docked next to the Harbour Bridge on New Year’s Eve!”

The prize, a room for two people in an Ocean View Room (Grade D), is worth over £25,000 and includes New Year’s Eve in Sydney.

Departing in November from Southampton, it crosses the Atlantic from Funchal in Madeira to St John’s, Antigua.

Black Watch then heads to Colombia before passing through the Panama Canal and exploring the Polynesian Islands and arriving in Sydney on New Year’s Eve for a two night stay.

The homeward leg skirts eastern Australia and the Great Barrier Reef, then on to Indonesia, Singapore, Phuket in Thailand, Kochi, Goa and Mumbai in India, Dubai, Oman and Jordan. It then passes through the Suez Canal and the Strait of Messina through to Naples en-route to Southampton via Gibraltar and La Coruna.

Presenting the award to Mr and Mrs Sheard, Katie Downing, Product Analysis Manager of ROL Cruise said: “We are thrilled to present this amazing prize to Mr and Mrs Sheard. We are sure they will have a fabulous lifetime experience on board Black Watch and exploring fabulous destinations en-route.”

