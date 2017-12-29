£2k returned to pensioner in Leighton Buzzard

A pensioner in Leighton Buzzard found proof of human kindness after losing a wallet containing £2,000 in the high street – only for it to be returned to them by police fully intact after a passer-by handed it in.

The windfall sum was lost in the town centre on December 21 and Bedfordshire Police’s community team have praised the kind samaritan who returned it.

A police spokesman said: “Our officers were approached by a member of the public who had found a wallet containing £2000 in Leighton Buzzard town centre.

“An elderly member of the public approached the community officers patrolling the town centre a short while later to enquire if a wallet matching the description had been handed in.”

PC Slav Konopka, from the community policing team, added: “There are some great members of the community in Leighton Buzzard.

“It was fantastic to be able to return the cash to its rightful owner after a display of such good will.

The town should be proud.”