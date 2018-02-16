65-foot Dutch barge on fire in Stoke Hammond

A 65-foot Dutch barge is ablaze in Stoke Hammond, as officers and three pumps are still at the scene.

Bucks and MK Fire reported the incident on its Twitter page at around 10.10am stating: “Fire involving 65-foot Dutch barge on dry land at Willowbridge Marina, Stoke Hammond. No injuries reported. Three fire engines at scene. Firefighters using main jets, hose reels and breathing apparatus.”

A Bucks and MK Fire spokeswoman added: “The canal boat is well alight.

“There is a portable pump supplying water in via a main jet fron the canal.

“There are two sets of breathing apparatus, two main jets, and a hose reel jet.

“Environmental conditions have been maintained and any water run off prevented from going into the water course.”

It is not believed that the boat is in the water.

There are currently three pumps still at the scene.