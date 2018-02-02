A healthy interest in updating booklet for Leighton Buzzard’s older people

Volunteers from Bassett Road Surgery Patient Participation Group have produced a revised edition of their popular yellow booklet ‘Information for Older People in the Leighton Buzzard Area’.

Issue 1 was highly praised by locals and won a national prize in 2017 (the Corkill Award for excellence from the National Association of Patient Participation Groups).

The slim volume is designed to make it easier and quicker to find information of interest to older residents, particularly the isolated and vulnerable.

Every effort has been made to bring information up-to-date and the PPG would be grateful if readers would let them know of any changes which may occur in future.

Leighton/Linslade Town Council and Leighton Buzzard Rotary Club helped with funding.

Issue 2 was launched at a small party at Bassett Road Surgery on Wednesday, January 24. Paper copies will be available at all Leighton Buzzard surgeries from February onwards. Online version already available at www.bassettroadsurgery.co.uk and at www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk. Rose Gunter welcomed the Mayor, Cllr Syed Rahman, Bassett Road Surgery staff and guests who had helped produce the booklet.