‘A match to remember Linslade lad Jamie’

Friends, family and former team mates gathered together for a football match on Saturday in celebration of the life of a young Linslade man.

The match was held at Cedars 3G in memory of 19-year-old Jamie Parker, who tragically died in a road accident in May of last year.

The match on Saturday

Mum Wendy arranged the match with the help of her sisters to help keep Jamie’s memory alive and allow his friends to play together in the sport he loved.

One team was called ‘Southcott Owls’ after the team Jamie joined when he was eight, and the other team was called ‘SVRA Youth’.

The game got off to an exciting start with a goal from Paolo Bagatti (SVRA) within minutes, followed soon by a goal from Jake Hodges for Owls.

There was another goal for SVRA by Glenn Chamberlain, and one from Owls’ Danny Snowden, making the score 2-2 at half time.

A few minutes into the second half saw a goal from Owls’ George Zammit and Owls Jake Hodges scored his second goal. Owls continued to dominate the second half with further goals from ‘man of the match’ Danny White, and Matt Stacey. The final score was Owls 6 – SVRA 2.

An after-ceremony was then held at Southcott Village Residents Association Club and over £1000 was raised in aid of the Road Victims Trust.

Mum Wendy thanked everyone for their support, with thanks to Cedars School for use of the pitch, Pavilion Cafe, Metroline, Tesco, Luton Town FC, MK Dons and other teams for giving raffle prizes.