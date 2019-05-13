A rotten argument? Residents bemoan ‘compost bin’ field in Leighton Buzzard

Green waste in Leighton Buzzard is causing a stir, with residents accusing the town council of “flytipping” in a central field of the town.

The waste has allegedly been piling up in the corner of Page’s Field and nearby residents say they’ve had enough.

Compost. PNL-190513-121532001

One man told the LBO that the field was turning into a ‘compost bin’.

He said: “Why does Leighton-Linslade Town Council seem to believe it is acceptable to flytip a huge quantity of green waste in the corner of Page’s Field, a public open space that backs on to houses?

“This green ‘barrow’ is now 20ft in length and 6ft high and is added to weekly by council trailers, mostly on Sundays.

“My initial assumption was that they intended to dispose of it in an environmentally responsible manner but after six months of weekly increases, that seems not to be the case. We now have an ever larger mound of green rotting, and come summer, smelly waste, an ideal residence for rats and vermin.”

Another person complained: “What are Leighton-Linslade Town Council seeking to create at the bottom of Page’s Field – Bedfordshire’s largest compost heap ?

“In the last year the town council, which owns this playing field, has tipped trailer load after trailer load of park waste at the bottom of this site to the point it resembles a seven metre long, uneven mound of rotting vegetation surrounded by piles of sticks and scrub.

“The sticks will not compost but would easily combust when dry and it would be a great shame to see the beautiful old tree they now surround destroyed by such negligence.”

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council, spokesman, said: “Wherever possible, the town council ensures that we reuse, reduce, and recycle all materials. Historically, leaves collected from nearby parks and open spaces are stored at the end of Page’s Field and are allowed to break down before being reused as leaf mulch in the town council owned parks and open spaces and by volunteers working on much of the town’s much-loved community gardens.

“It prevents tax payers footing the bill for commercial waste disposal of leaves and demonstrates the town council’s long-standing commitment to the green agenda.”