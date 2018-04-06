A thousand years of history on one sit in Leighton Buzzard

“There has been a church in Leighton Buzzard for at least ten centuries and the present building is still going strong after more than 700 years”.

This will be the theme of a talk to be given by Terry Warburton in All Saints Church next Saturday, April 14 to coincide with the publication of a new guide and history book by All Saints Preservation Trust.

The talk will be at 11am and will free. Copies of the new guide ‘The Way In’ will be on sale at £2 at the end.

Mr Warburton said: “I have shown countless people around the building over the years and like others who have done the same, am often surprised at how little many visitors know about it, with some, who have lived here for much of their lives, not having ventured inside before to see it for themselves.

“The history of this church is very much the history of our town - and of the country too, as I hope to illustrate, and you don’t need to worship here to appreciate its value.”